Amal Clooney honors husband George at DVF Awards

Amal Clooney graciously recounted a chapter of her and her husband George Clooney's love story as she accepted an esteemed honor at the annual DVF Awards held at the Venice International Film Festival.

The accomplished 45-year-old, known for her work as a human rights lawyer and activist, was among the distinguished women receiving the prestigious DVF Leadership Award, an event hosted by renowned fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, Amal not only acknowledged her recognition for her tireless advocacy on behalf of abuse victims worldwide but also reserved a special moment for her 62-year-old husband George, who stood by her side throughout the evening.

The power couple made a striking entrance, hand in hand, bedecked in elegant attire - Amal donning a John Galliano-designed pink lace gown by Christian Dior, and George clad in a sharp black suit.

With a touch of humor, Amal addressed the gathered audience, stating, "I am here in Venice with my husband; he is a rising star," before delving into a reminiscence of the significance Venice holds in their romantic journey.

She recalled, "Venice is the place where almost nine years ago we were married," adding, "As we sailed through the city in the last two days, I thought how incredibly lucky I am because somehow our incredibly different worlds collided one day 10 years ago in Lake Como. I just think about the millions of things that had to happen in both of our lives to bring us to that moment and how grateful I am for that luck, my love.”

Amal continued, her voice laced with emotion, “I just wanted to say, you, my love, like this city, take my breath away and you make our lives magical. It is sometimes hard to believe you exist, so thank you for being the brightest light in my life.”

According to Giuseppe Fantasia, an Italian film and art critic who was in attendance, the couple displayed a strong affection for each other throughout the night.

While accepting her award, Amal also shared an inspiring message from the late former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, who once wisely remarked, "It’s better to light a candle than to curse the darkness, and in this room I see so many people who are shining their light."

George and Amal's enchanting sojourn in Venice, where they have been seen enjoying the city's charms in their signature style, continues to captivate onlookers.