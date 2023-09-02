Romeo Beckham celebrates 21st birthday with heartwarming family dinner

Romeo Beckham was all smiles as he marked his 21st birthday with a family dinner on a Friday evening.

The 21-year-old footballer enjoyed a celebratory meal with his parents, David (48) and Victoria (49), as well as his siblings Cruz (18) and Harper (12). His girlfriend, Mia Regan (20), was also present for the festivities.

Victoria shared a heartwarming moment on her Instagram, posting a video of Romeo being surprised with a chocolate brownie topped with a candle while the restaurant patrons sang "Happy Birthday" in unison.

Notably absent from the gathering was the Beckham family's eldest child, Brooklyn (24), who resides in the United States with his wife, Nicola.

Romeo Beckham celebrates 21st birthday with heartwarming family dinner

Victoria took to Instagram to express her love and well wishes for Romeo: "Birthday dinner tonight for @romeobeckham X We all love you sooooo much!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world!!! Kisses @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @mimimoocker #harperseven we miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham."

For his birthday dinner, Romeo sported a relaxed white T-shirt paired with an animal print shirt, while Mia looked stunning in a black sleeveless midi dress as she posed affectionately beside him.

Victoria exuded elegance in a black vest top, allowing her brunette locks to cascade freely over her shoulders.

Earlier, Victoria had shared a heartfelt series of photos of Romeo throughout the years, expressing her pride and affection for her son. One throwback image featured Romeo, Brooklyn, and Cruz joyfully grinning at the beach, while another showed him with his father David and youngest sibling, Harper.