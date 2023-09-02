Dakota Johnson shines at the 50th Annual Telluride Film Festival

Dakota Johnson graced the 50th Annual Telluride Film Festival in Colorado last Thursday, making a significant impression during her time at this annual cinematic gathering. Her presence was in connection with the screening of her forthcoming movie, "Daddio."

The 33-year-old actress, who gained festival access through an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, not only attended the event but also took the stage to address the eager audience anticipating the drama feature.

Johnson's fashion choice for the occasion was nothing short of captivating as she sported a boho chic cream crochet dress, elegantly revealing her toned physique as she made her way to the event.

This look was artfully contrasted by her choice of black shoes and a matching designer purse. Her luscious brunette locks flowed gracefully down her chest, with her signature fringe stylishly swept to one side.

The announcement of Johnson's involvement in "Daddio" dates back to June 2021. Interestingly, the lead role initially intended for Daisy Ridley found its way to Johnson when Ridley had to depart from the project. Notably, Sean Penn, Johnson's co-star in the movie, also joined the cast around the same time.

Written and directed by Christy Hall, "Daddio" originally began as a play concept. This movie marks Hall's debut as a director and revolves around a candid conversation between a woman and a taxi driver during a ride from JFK Airport.

Production for the film took place last year, with filming locations spanning New York City and New Jersey. Both Johnson and Penn secured last-minute interim agreements to promote the project at Telluride, ensuring its presence at the festival.