Kevin Costner sets the record straight on 'Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner parted ways with hit Yellowstone, to the shock of many. Now, he explains why.

Dogged with the divorce fallout, the Academy winner opened up about the divisive matter during a child support hearing in Santa Barbara, California.

"I've been told it's a little disappointing that (it's) the number one show on TV (and) I'm not participating," as standing on the stand, the 68-year-old noted, "I'll probably go to court over it."

The California native revealed when season 5 was split into two, "That's a big deal in this world," as the decision wedge the gap between the lead star and the creators due to the former's prior commitments disturbed by the announcement, per People.

The Academy winner used the word "complicated" when asked about his decision to return to the western drama season 6.

"We did negotiate," he continued. "There were issues about creative. I tried to break the log jam. They walked away."

Meanwhile, after facing accusations from his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner of underreporting his fees, Kevin publicly shared the studio offered him $24 million for seasons five, six and seven of Yellowstone before it was cancelled.

