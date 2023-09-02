 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

James Corden proceeds with luxury home project in Oxfordshire

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 02, 2023

James Corden proceeds with luxury home project in Oxfordshire
James Corden proceeds with luxury home project in Oxfordshire

James Corden is finally ready to proceed with his new housing venture after patiently awaiting approval for a year.

The 45-year-old actor has received the green signal to demolish an £8 million 1960s property and replace it with a contemporary six-bedroom residence, featuring amenities such as an outdoor pool, sauna, and steam room.

James, who recently returned to the UK with his family following the conclusion of his US chat show, The Late Late Show, had previously encountered objections from the local council and English Heritage. However, he has now received the green light for the project.

According to an insider quoted by The Sun, "James and his team have made sure everyone is happy with the plans and he cannot wait to have a proper base for his family. It's been a long road but the place will be incredible when completed."

James is now eager to move into the house in Oxfordshire with his wife, Julia, and their three children. Throughout the planning phase, they have reportedly had to make several concessions, including implementing a lighting project to protect bats, badgers, and glow worms. Additionally, landscaping measures have been incorporated to safeguard 45 granite megalithic stones on the property.

The star recently sold his Los Angeles mansion for $17.1 million to the daughter of a Hong Kong private equity billionaire, which was $5 million less than his initial asking price.

More From Entertainment:

King gave Keanu Reeves aka John Wick his helicopter

King gave Keanu Reeves aka John Wick his helicopter

Zac Efron and brother Dylan flaunt chiseled abs during boat trip

Zac Efron and brother Dylan flaunt chiseled abs during boat trip
Selena Gomez shares new pics of injury sfter she ‘tripped’ and broke arm

Selena Gomez shares new pics of injury sfter she ‘tripped’ and broke arm
Prince Harry’s 'piercing sense of victimhood’ is a repellant of people

Prince Harry’s 'piercing sense of victimhood’ is a repellant of people
Royals to leave London before Prince Harry's arrival

Royals to leave London before Prince Harry's arrival

Inside George and Amal Clooney’s tag-team approach to parenting

Inside George and Amal Clooney’s tag-team approach to parenting

Kris Jenner spotted enjoying Beyoncé's show amid Travis Barker’s family emergency

Kris Jenner spotted enjoying Beyoncé's show amid Travis Barker’s family emergency

Prince Harry branded a ‘tragic, bitter’ and ‘self-pitying’ man

Prince Harry branded a ‘tragic, bitter’ and ‘self-pitying’ man
When Miley Cyrus sparks 'jealousy' in Kim Kardashian with public stunt

When Miley Cyrus sparks 'jealousy' in Kim Kardashian with public stunt
‘Self-indulgent’ Prince Harry is ‘full of vengeance and hatred’

‘Self-indulgent’ Prince Harry is ‘full of vengeance and hatred’
Jimmy Buffet’s cause of death revealed by close friend

Jimmy Buffet’s cause of death revealed by close friend

Venice Film Festival: Tony Leung wins lifetime award

Venice Film Festival: Tony Leung wins lifetime award