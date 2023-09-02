James Corden proceeds with luxury home project in Oxfordshire

James Corden is finally ready to proceed with his new housing venture after patiently awaiting approval for a year.

The 45-year-old actor has received the green signal to demolish an £8 million 1960s property and replace it with a contemporary six-bedroom residence, featuring amenities such as an outdoor pool, sauna, and steam room.

James, who recently returned to the UK with his family following the conclusion of his US chat show, The Late Late Show, had previously encountered objections from the local council and English Heritage. However, he has now received the green light for the project.

According to an insider quoted by The Sun, "James and his team have made sure everyone is happy with the plans and he cannot wait to have a proper base for his family. It's been a long road but the place will be incredible when completed."

James is now eager to move into the house in Oxfordshire with his wife, Julia, and their three children. Throughout the planning phase, they have reportedly had to make several concessions, including implementing a lighting project to protect bats, badgers, and glow worms. Additionally, landscaping measures have been incorporated to safeguard 45 granite megalithic stones on the property.

The star recently sold his Los Angeles mansion for $17.1 million to the daughter of a Hong Kong private equity billionaire, which was $5 million less than his initial asking price.