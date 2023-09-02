 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s sweet family plan ahead of Prince Harry UK visit disclosed

Web Desk

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's joint fun family plan ahead of the royal’s visit to Britain has been disclosed.

According to a report by Hello Magazine, Archie and Lilibet parents will be celebrating Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland's 67th birthday ahead of Harry’s visit to Britain next week.

The publication reported Meghan, who shares a close bond with mom Doria, and Harry have planned a special celebration with her.

Doria lives just miles from Meghan and Harry’s home in Montecito.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are also expected to attend the family celebrations.

The California-based royal couple’s plan for Doria Ragland have been revealed a day after the trio were seen partying the night away at Beyonce's Renaissance tour on Friday night. 

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will return to UK without Meghan Markle next week.

