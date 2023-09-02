Rita Ora keeps all eyes on herself with 3 different outfits at Venice Film Festival

Rita Ora also attended the DVF Awards where Amal Clooney was honored for her humanitarian efforts

Rita Ora showed off three stylish looks as she arrived in Venice during the International Film Festival on Friday.

The singer, 32, ensured all eyes were on her as she changed into a semi-sheer co-ord and stunning yellow dress during a boat ride.

The You & I hitmaker was also seen putting on a leggy display as she departed the St. Regis hotel in a beige top with a low cut neckline which she paired with a Prada leather jacket.

Showcasing her toned pins, Rita donned a pair of dark grey shorts while she also wore a pair of black boots.

Letting her blonde locks fall loose down her shoulders, Rita completed her look with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

For her second look wore a brightly coloured pleated mini dress with ab-flashing mesh panels.

A third outfit, featured a floral printed shirt with a matching midi skirt, constructed from a sheer crepe fabric.

The 80th Venice International Film Festival is organized by La Biennale di Venezia and directed by Alberto Barbera.

It will take place at Venice Lido from August 30, to September 9, 2023 and is officially recognized by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association).

The festival opened with the premiere of Italian World War Two film Comandante, directed by Edoardo De Angelis.

The event will close with a Spanish-language Netflix drama Society of the Snow.

The festival marks the start of the awards season and regularly throws up big favorites for the Oscars.

Eight of the past 11 best director awards at the Oscars went to films that debuted at Venice.