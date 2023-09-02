 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
King Charles takes a dig at Prince William

A statement that accompanied King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Royal pictures mentioned tartan that the monarch wore as he joined spectators at the Braemar Gathering.

"His Majesty has stepped out for the first time in the new King Charles III tartan," the statement said. 

It added, "The green, blue and red tartan was designed by The Scottish Tartans Authority earlier this year in recognition of The King’s strong support in preserving the culture and traditions of Highland Dress and Scottish Tartans."

The statement came as Prince William drew criticism for not wearing a kilt, which is traditionally worn by men as part of Scottish Highland dress.

Prince William is the Lord of the Isles and holds at least 7 Scottish titles which include:

Duke of Rothesay

Earl of Carrick

Earl of Strathearn

Baron of Renfrew

The Lord of the Isles

Prince of Scotland

Great Steward of Scotland.  

The annual Braemar Gathering takes place on the first Saturday of September. While there have been similar Gatherings at Braemar since the days of King Malcolm Canmore 900 years ago, the Gathering has been run in its present form since 1832.

Since 1848, The Gathering has been attended regularly by the Sovereign and other members of the Royal Family.

