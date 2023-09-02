 
Saturday, September 02, 2023
Royals to leave London before Prince Harry's arrival

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Royals to leave London before Prince Harrys arrival

Prince Harry and King Charles are unlikely to hold peace talks during the Duke of Sussex's upcoming visit to the UK for the WellChild Awards.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Harry's next visit "is likely to be a very brief visit, just as at the King‘s coronation.

He said, "The WellChild Awards is an event extremely close to his heart, he has been a patron for 15 years and never misses the ceremony if he can help it."

Bond, who is also a TV presenter, said "Last year Harry had to cancel because the Queen died and this year it will bring him to London on the eve of the anniversary of her death."

"Presumably, he will still be in London on the very morning of the anniversary.

"But the King will be marking it privately in Scotland and William will be going to Wales to lead tributes. So the chance of any private talks looks extremely remote, even if any of them actually wanted to meet."

The Duke of Sussex will arrive in the UK on September 7 before flying to Germany for the Invictus Games in  Düsseldorf.

His wife Meghan Markle would no accompany the Duke during his visit to the UK.

It's also not known whether the couple's children would also come to Germany for the Invictus Games.


