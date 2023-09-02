Inside George and Amal Clooney’s tag-team approach to parenting

George and Amal Clooney 'take turns' with parenting duties

Hollywood’s power couple George and Amal Clooney have “formed a real partnership” when it comes to raising their two children, and take turns doing chores.

The couple, aged 62 and 45, respectively, are parents to twins Ella and Alexander, who are 6 years old. Currently, they are spending their summer in Italy at Lake Como, where they live.

A source told US Weekly that George and Amal “taking turns with taking the kids to activities” and “take turns preparing the kids’ breakfast and lunches,”. Both of them have a passion for cooking, which adds to the enjoyment of mealtime for the entire family.

Amal has tried to lessen her workload so she can spend more time with her family. “Amal has a big home office and is working on cases this summer, but both her and George really try to do life the European way and take August off from work,” the insider explained.

Ella and Alexander are “loving their summer” with their parents. “They take boat rides, do water sports, have a small group of friends in the area their age they have playdates with,” the source added.

Back in July, an insider told the publication that the kids are “looking forward to playing soccer at a local club,” ahead of their Lake Como vacation, adding, “They also love painting and will have easels and supplies set up overlooking the water.”

“George and Amal are more in love than ever,” said a source earlier this week, adding that the power couple “can’t picture their lives with anyone else.”

George and Amal, who got married in 2014, have recently carved out some time for elegant and romantic date nights. They made a stylish appearance at the 80th annual Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, August 29th.