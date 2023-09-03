 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle warned 'egoistical' posts on Instagram can create 'pitfalls'

Web Desk

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Meghan Markle is warned ahead of posting on her social media.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has allegedly returned to Instagram with her new handle, is told things can go south if she does not upload carefully,

Mark Boardman, CEO of MarkMeets, told Daily Express US: "Meghan should carefully weigh the pros and cons of returning to Instagram.

"Her presence on the platform can be beneficial, allowing her to relaunch her career and share her life and projects on her own terms.

Mr Boardman adds: “However, she should be mindful of potential pitfalls, especially regarding comments on her posts. If she shares content that could be perceived as cryptic, egotistical, or overly focused on her royal past, it might attract negative attention.”

"Meghan should maintain a clear purpose for her Instagram presence and remain selective about the content she shares, ensuring it aligns with her personal and professional goals although people will say she just wants to be famous and her haters will follow.

"So for Meghan, planning each post will be something that several people will need to decide to ensure the post, reel or story is the right one,” he notes.

