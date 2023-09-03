 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry acting like Princess Diana's 'heir' by 'truly making difference'

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Prince Harry is lauded for his tireless efforts ahead of Heart of Invictus.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been managing the games for a number of years now, is appreciated online for his life-changing approach to support military vets.

One user lauds: "This event is so life-changing for disabled vets, you can see why it's extremely important and dear to Harry's heart. He's someone who's truly making a difference in the world and in the lives of those who sacrificed so much."

Another continued, speaking about Harry’s kind heart: "Totally and utterly agree! I have just watched Heart of Invictus and finished it tonight, I will never hear a bad word about Harry again. He does so much for the veterans, even going scuba diving."

One fan gushed: "Y'all can lie, scream, smear, & denigrate him, but your hate will not stop this man from doing what is right for his lovely wife, his children, veterans, & those he loves. He's fulfilling his dreams & helping others along the way. Prince Harry is Diana's heir. #GoodKingHarry"

Someone else posted: "I've read people saying the fairytale failed but the reality is Prince Harry gave the world an updated fairytale where the Prince walks away from the palace for the woman he loves and their family."

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West resurfaces at friend's performance after Italy controversy

Kanye West resurfaces at friend's performance after Italy controversy
Dwayne Johnson shares heartfelt tribute to young fan battling cancer

Dwayne Johnson shares heartfelt tribute to young fan battling cancer
Mohammad Al Fayed '100%' knew Princess Diana did not die by accident

Mohammad Al Fayed '100%' knew Princess Diana did not die by accident
Meghan Markle warned 'egoistical' posts on Instagram can create 'pitfalls' video

Meghan Markle warned 'egoistical' posts on Instagram can create 'pitfalls'
Princess Diana secretly wanted Prince Harry to be 'King?'

Princess Diana secretly wanted Prince Harry to be 'King?'
Bradley Cooper's 'Jewface' controversy: Makeup artist apologises for causing any hurt video

Bradley Cooper's 'Jewface' controversy: Makeup artist apologises for causing any hurt
Sir Elton John, Brian Wilson, and more pay homage to the late Jeremy Buffet

Sir Elton John, Brian Wilson, and more pay homage to the late Jeremy Buffet
Elizabeth Olsen reveals desire for diverse roles beyond Marvel

Elizabeth Olsen reveals desire for diverse roles beyond Marvel
Olivia Rodrigo addresses speculation of song 'Vampire' being about Taylor Swift video

Olivia Rodrigo addresses speculation of song 'Vampire' being about Taylor Swift

'Barbie' conquers world after home sweep

'Barbie' conquers world after home sweep
'Yellowstone is delusional and deplorable'

'Yellowstone is delusional and deplorable'

Taylor Swift shatters one major record of Marvel studio

Taylor Swift shatters one major record of Marvel studio