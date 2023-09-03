Prince Harry acting like Princess Diana's 'heir' by 'truly making difference'

Prince Harry is lauded for his tireless efforts ahead of Heart of Invictus.



The Duke of Sussex, who has been managing the games for a number of years now, is appreciated online for his life-changing approach to support military vets.

One user lauds: "This event is so life-changing for disabled vets, you can see why it's extremely important and dear to Harry's heart. He's someone who's truly making a difference in the world and in the lives of those who sacrificed so much."

Another continued, speaking about Harry’s kind heart: "Totally and utterly agree! I have just watched Heart of Invictus and finished it tonight, I will never hear a bad word about Harry again. He does so much for the veterans, even going scuba diving."

One fan gushed: "Y'all can lie, scream, smear, & denigrate him, but your hate will not stop this man from doing what is right for his lovely wife, his children, veterans, & those he loves. He's fulfilling his dreams & helping others along the way. Prince Harry is Diana's heir. #GoodKingHarry"

Someone else posted: "I've read people saying the fairytale failed but the reality is Prince Harry gave the world an updated fairytale where the Prince walks away from the palace for the woman he loves and their family."