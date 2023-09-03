 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Princess Diana secretly wanted Prince Harry to be 'King?'

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Princess Diana dreamt her boys will always be supportive of one another, says a former royal family butler.

The former Princess of Wales always ensured younger son Prince Harry knew he would have to serve elder brother Prince William when he makes King.

Royal butler Paul Burrell exclusively tells The Mirror: “When I knew them when they were young, they were very close and Harry always respected his brother and knew the fact that one day he would be king,”

Burrell says. “Harry's job was to be William's wing man, to be the man that stood next to him on his way to monarchy.”

He then quoted an incident the boys experienced with Princess Diana.

“One day they had an argument and William threw his toys out the pram and said, 'Well, I don't want to be king anyway, they're all forcing me to be king.' And Harry said, 'Well, if you don't want to do it, I can do it for you,’” Burrell says.

“And Diana was in earshot, and she said, 'That's funny, isn't it? Wouldn't it be funny if Harry became king instead of William? We'll call him, Good King Harry.”

