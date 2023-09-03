Dwayne Johnson shares heartfelt tribute to young fan battling cancer

Dwayne Johnson, also known as "The Rock" from his time at WWE wrestling, recently shared an adorable tribute for one of her fans, whom he met a few weeks ago, on his Instagram page.

The wrestling-turned-Hollywood star posted a video clip on his official Instagram page that appeared to be a compilation of different clips from his meeting with Young Luna Perrone, who is suffering from Ewing Sarcoma.

The post included different clips from Luna's health journey as well as the meeting between her and Dwayne.

The Fast and Furious star captioned his post, "As a proud and grateful GIRL DAD of three beautiful daughters - when you finally meet the beautiful young girl who’s not only your biggest fan, but she’s also battling cancer and fighting for her life... It just has a sobering way of putting everything back into perspective."

He continued, "It reminds us of all the stuff in life that really matters and all the stuff that doesn’t. @luna_perrone is a REAL LIFE HERO and inspires everyone around her - including me."



The star concluded his remarks by saying, "You stay strong and keep smiling, kid. I'm glad you enjoyed all your surprises, and yes, YOUR FLEX is WAY COOLER than mine."

Several of his fans admired the beautiful gesture by the acclaimed actor in the comment section of the post. One of his fans wrote, "Rock, you are a dope person. God bless you, brotha."

Another expressed, "Oh, my Gooooosh! I just couldn't stand my tears. She deserves it."