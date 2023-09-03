Kanye West resurfaces at friend's performance after Italy controversy

Kanye West, who recently sparked a lot of controversy due to his indecent exposure with his wife Bianca Censori, was now seen for the first time since his Italy getaway.

Kanye was recently spotted jetting off to his friend Steve Lacy's performance through the Premium Service private terminal at Dublin Airport. The rapper was snapped wearing black pants, pairing them with a black jacket, and covering his head with a black scarf to keep a low profile.

Steve Lacy performed at the Electric Picnic Festival, where Billie Eilish headlined on Friday.

According to Dailymail, the show was attended by more than 50,000 music fans, and Kanye was snapped at the concert as he shared a brotherly hug with Steve.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Kanye and Steve have been friends for quite some time, as the pair previously got matching tattoos in 2022.

It was reported that the rapper had travelled alone to the show without his 28-year-old wife Bianca, but reached Italy again on Saturday morning via his private jet.

The hitmaker was seen smiling with members of his crew in the private lounge ahead of their flight back to Italy.

The couple married in January 2023, just months after Kanye finalized his divorce from The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian.