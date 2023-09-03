ECP issues directives to recall officers serving in provinces for over three years

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a letter to the Secretary Establishment Division directing to summon officers posted in provinces for more than three years, The News reported on Sunday.

The publication reported that the move is seen to ensure transparency in the upcoming general elections in Pakistan.

The electoral body’s letter directs the Office Management Group, Secretariat Group, ex-cadre officers to report to the Federation immediately. The ECP also directed the federal government to provide the list of officers within three to four days.

In concurrence of ECP, Balochistan interim chief minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki has ordered postings and transfers of as many as 51 officers, including deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners and directors reclamation and probation across the province.

According to a notification, these postings and transfers have been made “in the best interest of public with immediate effect and until further orders”.

Earlier, it was reported that two important meetings of the election commission were held with regard to preparations for the upcoming general election.

The first meeting was held with the Sindh’s chief secretary and inspector general of police (IG) whereas the second meeting was held with the Balochistan chief secretary and IG.

The meetings were also attended by the respective provincial election commissioners and other senior officers and were chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

During the meeting, the ECP expressed disappointment over proposals for transfers and postings of officials — important from the point of view of the holding general election — had not been received despite specific instructions. It directed both officers to comply with the electoral body’s instructions at the earliest.

The ECP made it clear that it is the primary responsibility of the commission to make the election transparent and fair. The first step in this regard is the transfer and posting of all the officials and officers who are important from the point of view of the election, the ECP said.