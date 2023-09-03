 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Meghan Markle’s a ‘hack that’s hanging’ onto Prince Harry’s title

Meghan Markle has just been put on blast for keeping up with her marriage to Prince Harry, for his title allegedly.

Accusations of this nature against the Duchess has been issued by royal commentator Angela Levin.

She started the converastion off by referencing the pure rage she felt when Meghan appeared at The Invictus Games last year and told Sky News, “I am furious that she’s going to the Invictus Games.”

She also issued a scathing take down of the Duke as well and called on him to stop ‘hanging behind’ Meghan like ‘some sort of common servant’.

“He should actually stand in the spotlight and take a bit of joy for himself,” she believes.

In the middle of her chat she also urged Meghan to ‘allow’ Prince Harry a spotlight of his own since she always “coming, and she’s going to talk to the 500 people taking part about courage and reliance.”

In the eyes of the expert, “It’s ironic and would be funny if it wasn’t so tragic. She’s not courageous, and she’s got no resilience.”

“She makes things difficult and has to be super grand when she’s a nobody and hanging on to Harry’s tails to have a title,” she also added before signing off. 

