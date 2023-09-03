Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber seemingly fuels pregnancy rumours

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber fueled rumours regarding her pregnancy after she shared a post about “pregnancy cravings” on her social media.



Fans of the model have been speculating that she is expecting her first baby with the Peaches hitmaker for quite some time now.

However, neither Hailey or her representatives have confirmed or talked about such speculations.

Meanwhile, a re-post by Hailey sparked the conversation again after she took to Instagram to speak on pregnant women's food habits.

She re-shared social media influencer Lauren Perez's video on her stories, which featured her having a strawberry glaze donut from Krispy Kreme.

"Breakfast of champions. Giving into my @rhodeskin X @krispykreme strawberry glaze donut cravings. Ily @haileybieber," Lauren captioned.

Below the re-shared story, Hailey penned, "We love helping cure a pregnancy craving."

Last month, Hailey parked pregnancy rumours by sharing and then promptly deleting a photo of herself flaunting her belly on Instagram.

Under the comment section of the post, Kim Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens’ responses also fueled speculations that Hailey was hiding her pregnancy.

However, shutting down all such rumours, Hailey dropped another series of photos, one of which showed her flat belly, alluding the star is not expecting a baby.