 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber seemingly fuels pregnancy rumours

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber seemingly fuels pregnancy rumours
Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber seemingly fuels pregnancy rumours

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber fueled rumours regarding her pregnancy after she shared a post about “pregnancy cravings” on her social media.

Fans of the model have been speculating that she is expecting her first baby with the Peaches hitmaker for quite some time now.

However, neither Hailey or her representatives have confirmed or talked about such speculations.

Meanwhile, a re-post by Hailey sparked the conversation again after she took to Instagram to speak on pregnant women's food habits.

Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber seemingly fuels pregnancy rumours

She re-shared social media influencer Lauren Perez's video on her stories, which featured her having a strawberry glaze donut from Krispy Kreme.

"Breakfast of champions. Giving into my @rhodeskin X @krispykreme strawberry glaze donut cravings. Ily @haileybieber," Lauren captioned.

Below the re-shared story, Hailey penned, "We love helping cure a pregnancy craving."

Last month, Hailey parked pregnancy rumours by sharing and then promptly deleting a photo of herself flaunting her belly on Instagram.

Under the comment section of the post, Kim Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens’ responses also fueled speculations that Hailey was hiding her pregnancy.

However, shutting down all such rumours, Hailey dropped another series of photos, one of which showed her flat belly, alluding the star is not expecting a baby.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West forcing Bianca Censori to dress indecently for ‘publicity stunt’?

Kanye West forcing Bianca Censori to dress indecently for ‘publicity stunt’?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce rumors addressed: 'Lots of speculation'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s divorce rumors addressed: 'Lots of speculation'
Prince William has ‘a lot more ammunition in the bank’ for Prince Harry video

Prince William has ‘a lot more ammunition in the bank’ for Prince Harry
Kim Kardashian rethinks co-parenting with Kanye West after Italy antics?

Kim Kardashian rethinks co-parenting with Kanye West after Italy antics?
David Beckham ‘off-pitch’ success credit goes to Victoria Beckham: ‘She’s the brains’

David Beckham ‘off-pitch’ success credit goes to Victoria Beckham: ‘She’s the brains’
Prince Harry’s utterly ‘stuck in the past’: ‘Obsessed with this victimhood' video

Prince Harry’s utterly ‘stuck in the past’: ‘Obsessed with this victimhood'
Dua Lipa turns into Cupid, shares secret to exciting love life

Dua Lipa turns into Cupid, shares secret to exciting love life
Prince Harry’s misery at Beyonce concert exposed: ‘Such a sad man’

Prince Harry’s misery at Beyonce concert exposed: ‘Such a sad man’
Sam Asghari defaming Britney Spears so he’d have grounds to renegotiate prenup?

Sam Asghari defaming Britney Spears so he’d have grounds to renegotiate prenup?
Meghan Markle’s being blasted for being ‘fake and phony’ with Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle’s being blasted for being ‘fake and phony’ with Prince Harry
Adele on hiding her weird addiction from beau Rich Paul: ’It’s crazy’

Adele on hiding her weird addiction from beau Rich Paul: ’It’s crazy’
Meghan Markle’s a ‘hack that’s hanging’ onto Prince Harry’s title

Meghan Markle’s a ‘hack that’s hanging’ onto Prince Harry’s title