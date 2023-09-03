 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Zendaya's fans react to Tom Holland's unconventional birthday photo choice

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Zendayas fans react to Tom Hollands unconventional birthday photo choice
Zendaya's fans react to Tom Holland's unconventional birthday photo choice

Zendaya's admirers had plenty to share their thoughts on her boyfriend Tom Holland's choice of photo he selected to share on her birthday this week.

The 27-year-old Spider-Man actor shared an endearing image of his actress partner donning a wetsuit and snorkel, with the caption, 'My birthday girl'.

Despite Zendaya, also 27, appearing stunning in the snapshot, some critics contended that he had been somewhat inconsiderate by sharing this 'unflattering' picture.

Some observers pointed out that it's a common trend for men to share humorous or less flattering images of their significant others on their birthdays.

One individual commented, 'Typical boyfriend... among all the beautiful pictures of her, he chooses the silliest one to post [crying emoji].' Another remarked, 'Boyfriends and their habit of sharing random photos [handshake emoji].'

Someone else wrote, 'Every good boyfriend shares terrible photos of you on special occasions. There's some science behind it.' Another person chimed in, saying, 'I've always wondered why.' A fourth person humorously noted, 'Of all the pictures, he chose this one? Boyfriends can be really unpredictable!'

A different individual playfully quipped, 'I guess this was the best photo to pick!' One fan humorously remarked, 'Bro, he really didn't hold back!'

Another person who shared the sentiment commented, 'Why do boyfriends always choose embarrassing photos of their girlfriends LMAOOO.'

However, many thought that this lighthearted snapshot was a positive sign, with one person saying, 'You know they truly love you when they share not-so-flattering pictures on your birthday.' Another fan added, 'I love how Tom loves Zendaya. This is a man truly in love.'

In the photo that Tom posted to celebrate her 27th birthday, Zendaya was barely recognizable, sporting a diving mask and snorkel.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ ‘simmering resentment’ of Meghan Markle is ‘almost palpable’

King Charles’ ‘simmering resentment’ of Meghan Markle is ‘almost palpable’
Prince Harry is ‘no longer’ the ‘the petulant spare to the heir’

Prince Harry is ‘no longer’ the ‘the petulant spare to the heir’
Drake names one favourite artist to rap with: See who

Drake names one favourite artist to rap with: See who
Kevin Costner steps out to enjoy court victory with family

Kevin Costner steps out to enjoy court victory with family
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner seek divorce to end 'serious problems'

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner seek divorce to end 'serious problems'

Prince Harry’s attempting to ‘provoke’ King Charles

Prince Harry’s attempting to ‘provoke’ King Charles
Travis Scott shows off personal fleet collection on Insta

Travis Scott shows off personal fleet collection on Insta
Joe Biden pens touching tribute to Jimmy Buffett: 'A poet of paradise'

Joe Biden pens touching tribute to Jimmy Buffett: 'A poet of paradise'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are still fighting ‘unsubstantiated tabloid headlines’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are still fighting ‘unsubstantiated tabloid headlines’
Meghan Markle distancing herself from Prince Harry to rebuild acting career?

Meghan Markle distancing herself from Prince Harry to rebuild acting career?
Meghan Markle intentionally sparked Prince Harry divorce rumours? video

Meghan Markle intentionally sparked Prince Harry divorce rumours?

Kim Kardashian's debut in AHS, first look in FX Networks' trailer revealed

Kim Kardashian's debut in AHS, first look in FX Networks' trailer revealed