Zendaya's fans react to Tom Holland's unconventional birthday photo choice

Zendaya's admirers had plenty to share their thoughts on her boyfriend Tom Holland's choice of photo he selected to share on her birthday this week.

The 27-year-old Spider-Man actor shared an endearing image of his actress partner donning a wetsuit and snorkel, with the caption, 'My birthday girl'.

Despite Zendaya, also 27, appearing stunning in the snapshot, some critics contended that he had been somewhat inconsiderate by sharing this 'unflattering' picture.

Some observers pointed out that it's a common trend for men to share humorous or less flattering images of their significant others on their birthdays.

One individual commented, 'Typical boyfriend... among all the beautiful pictures of her, he chooses the silliest one to post [crying emoji].' Another remarked, 'Boyfriends and their habit of sharing random photos [handshake emoji].'

Someone else wrote, 'Every good boyfriend shares terrible photos of you on special occasions. There's some science behind it.' Another person chimed in, saying, 'I've always wondered why.' A fourth person humorously noted, 'Of all the pictures, he chose this one? Boyfriends can be really unpredictable!'

A different individual playfully quipped, 'I guess this was the best photo to pick!' One fan humorously remarked, 'Bro, he really didn't hold back!'

Another person who shared the sentiment commented, 'Why do boyfriends always choose embarrassing photos of their girlfriends LMAOOO.'

However, many thought that this lighthearted snapshot was a positive sign, with one person saying, 'You know they truly love you when they share not-so-flattering pictures on your birthday.' Another fan added, 'I love how Tom loves Zendaya. This is a man truly in love.'

In the photo that Tom posted to celebrate her 27th birthday, Zendaya was barely recognizable, sporting a diving mask and snorkel.