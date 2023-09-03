 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 03, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nicole Kidman pays heartfelt tribute to late friend Jimmy Buffett

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Nicole Kidman pays heartfelt tribute to late friend Jimmy Buffett
Nicole Kidman pays heartfelt tribute to late friend Jimmy Buffett

Nicole Kidman recently paid a heartfelt tribute to her dear friend, the iconic American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who passed away at the age of 76. Buffett, renowned for transforming his chart-topping hit 'Margaritaville' into a multi-billion-dollar business empire, departed on September 1st, surrounded by his loved ones.

Taking to her Instagram Stories last Sunday, Nicole, aged 56, shared a nostalgic photograph featuring Jimmy strumming his guitar alongside her husband, Keith Urban, aged 55, in a tropical bar setting. Another image depicted Nicole and Jimmy seated together at a table within the same establishment.

In her post, the Australian actress, originally from Hawaii, expressed her sentiment, saying, "Remembering the good times [white heart emoji, hibiscus emoji]. You will be missed xx." 

The photographs are believed to capture a spontaneous musical moment when Keith joined Jimmy for an impromptu performance during an encounter on the Caribbean island of St. Barts.

Jimmy Buffett's passing was officially confirmed through a statement posted on his official website and social media platforms. According to TMZ, Buffett battled skin cancer for four years before his unfortunate demise.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ ‘simmering resentment’ of Meghan Markle is ‘almost palpable’

King Charles’ ‘simmering resentment’ of Meghan Markle is ‘almost palpable’
Prince Harry is ‘no longer’ the ‘the petulant spare to the heir’

Prince Harry is ‘no longer’ the ‘the petulant spare to the heir’
Drake names one favourite artist to rap with: See who

Drake names one favourite artist to rap with: See who
Kevin Costner steps out to enjoy court victory with family

Kevin Costner steps out to enjoy court victory with family
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner seek divorce to end 'serious problems'

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner seek divorce to end 'serious problems'

Prince Harry’s attempting to ‘provoke’ King Charles

Prince Harry’s attempting to ‘provoke’ King Charles
Travis Scott shows off personal fleet collection on Insta

Travis Scott shows off personal fleet collection on Insta
Joe Biden pens touching tribute to Jimmy Buffett: 'A poet of paradise'

Joe Biden pens touching tribute to Jimmy Buffett: 'A poet of paradise'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are still fighting ‘unsubstantiated tabloid headlines’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are still fighting ‘unsubstantiated tabloid headlines’
Meghan Markle distancing herself from Prince Harry to rebuild acting career?

Meghan Markle distancing herself from Prince Harry to rebuild acting career?
Meghan Markle intentionally sparked Prince Harry divorce rumours? video

Meghan Markle intentionally sparked Prince Harry divorce rumours?

Kim Kardashian's debut in AHS, first look in FX Networks' trailer revealed

Kim Kardashian's debut in AHS, first look in FX Networks' trailer revealed