Nicole Kidman pays heartfelt tribute to late friend Jimmy Buffett

Nicole Kidman recently paid a heartfelt tribute to her dear friend, the iconic American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who passed away at the age of 76. Buffett, renowned for transforming his chart-topping hit 'Margaritaville' into a multi-billion-dollar business empire, departed on September 1st, surrounded by his loved ones.

Taking to her Instagram Stories last Sunday, Nicole, aged 56, shared a nostalgic photograph featuring Jimmy strumming his guitar alongside her husband, Keith Urban, aged 55, in a tropical bar setting. Another image depicted Nicole and Jimmy seated together at a table within the same establishment.

In her post, the Australian actress, originally from Hawaii, expressed her sentiment, saying, "Remembering the good times [white heart emoji, hibiscus emoji]. You will be missed xx."

The photographs are believed to capture a spontaneous musical moment when Keith joined Jimmy for an impromptu performance during an encounter on the Caribbean island of St. Barts.

Jimmy Buffett's passing was officially confirmed through a statement posted on his official website and social media platforms. According to TMZ, Buffett battled skin cancer for four years before his unfortunate demise.