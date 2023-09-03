 
Adele's third Las Vegas residency earning £1 million per performance

Adele is rumored to be gearing up for her third Las Vegas residency, a venture that could potentially net her a staggering £1 million per performance. The 35-year-old songstress is presently in the midst of her second residency, reportedly earning a substantial £900,000 per show.

This development follows the extension of her current shows, which are hosted at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace, Nevada, and are slated to run until later this year.

Sources close to the situation have shared insights, stating, "Adele has really loved performing in Vegas as it doesn't take a toll on her family life and she still gets to see fans from all over the world. It's also a lot less physically gruelling than a tour and means she can be a full-time mum from Monday to Friday. Bosses at Caesars Palace are desperate to sign her for another spate of gigs in the new year and are coming up with a deal she'll find very difficult to refuse, closer to £1million a night."

Officials at Caesars Palace are reportedly eager to secure Adele for another series of performances in the coming year and are working on an offer that could be highly enticing, potentially reaching around £1 million per night.

Recently, Adele expressed her desire to expand her family during her 'Weekends With Adele' Las Vegas residency show last month. She remains deeply in love with Rich Paul, a father of three, and their romance has endured for nearly two years since they initially went public with their relationship.

