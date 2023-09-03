Dua Lipa turns into Cupid, shares secret to exciting love life

Dua Lipa recently shared in an interview how fun relationships can be if people find fun in each other instead of whining about the "roommate phase."



The Levitating singer stated that people need to stay curious about their partners while expressing her dislike about dating apps.

She said during her weekly podcast, “So much of what I read about relationships these days is about the 'roommate phase' where you feel like you're living together but you're not romantically involved any more.”

Dua went on to discuss how she doesn’t have time for dating apps anymore because that’s not what romance is about.

“I've got so many friends on dating apps and sometimes it works. But the idea of meeting in the community, through friends, starting conversations and doing things that don't feel so clinical is probably the best way to go about it," she said.

Turning the conversation into a bolder one, the Dance The Night Away hitmaker said that it is very important for couples to talk about their physical relationships as well.

The singer said she thinks "it's important to normalise" the conversation around physical intimacy to "make it a topic that we can speak about more freely, so we can let go of the guilt and the shame that ­surrounds it."



Dua recently introduced her current boyfriend Romain Gavras, aged 42, to her parents in Ibiza. The two started dating earlier this year, and have been enjoying a romantic getaway to get even closer.