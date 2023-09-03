 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Prince Harry’s utterly ‘stuck in the past’: ‘Obsessed with this victimhood'

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Experts have just bashed Prince Harry for portraying a victim narrative to the world, given his ‘obsession’ with all the bad things that have happened to him.

American showbiz journalist Kinsey Schofield issued these claims and admissions about the Duke of Sussex.

She shared it all while speaking to GB News presenter Mark Dolan.

The converastion arose however, when Mark said, “the soldiers were inspiring” whereas Prince Harry “adulterated it slightly.”

Ms Schofield chimed in to say, “You’re absolutely right, the vets (veterans) were compelling, I wish that was it, I would be much more excited about it if that was it.”

But Prince Harry on the other hand is “obsessed with this victimhood narrative, and he’s got to remind us every time we see him that bad things have happened to him, and he’s stuck in the past.”

Before concluding she also added, “Had we not had any of that (in the documentary) I would be doing cartwheels over Heart of Invictus, but I’m unfortunately Harry had to make some unnecessary comments.”

