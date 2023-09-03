Prince William has ‘a lot more ammunition in the bank’ for Prince Harry

Prince William allegedly feels there’s a lot more ammunition in the bank to get back at Prince Harry, considering he’s never been able to publicly defend Kate Middleton.



Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell issue these claims and sentiments about the tiff between Prince William and the Sussexes.

He shed light on everything during one of his interviews with The Mirror US.

For those unversed, Mr Burell served the People’s Princess for a long time and is known as her “best friend” and confident.

After having had an inside scoop into the dynamics that exist, Mr Burell referenced the bond between Prince William and Prince Harry, and said, “The trouble is once things are said they can't be taken back and people have been hurt.”

“I think William, is hurt because his wife has been criticized when she is above that, she's never put a foot wrong.”

“Because, yes, he can have a fight with his brother and break a dog bowl, that's what boys do, rough and tumble. But do not criticise Kate, who has sacrificed everything for this role, to bring us an heir and to give him a queen.”

“And I think William doesn't have a voice to support his wife. And Harry knows that. And so this barbed criticism, heading towards Kate couldn't be defended. And so it remains in the air as a truth.”

But on the flip side, it appears Prince Harry is also in mourning of a few things, and they are in relation to his army titles.

Mr Burell pointed out this possibility and added, “I think Harry mourns the loss of his connection to the army, his uniforms.”

“He dedicated his whole life to service for the country, and to have that taken away from him? He didn't quite understand. He tried the best he could to keep that association alive.”

In light of all this unresolved drama, Mr Burell feels that the “War of the Waleses” appears to have absolutely no chance of finishing any time soon.

“I think there's more ammunition in the bank, which can be fired at the royals.”

“Because let's face it, Meghan hasn't written a book yet. There's her perspective and her truth, we still have to get through whenever that comes out.”