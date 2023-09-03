Sofia Vergara revels in single life, parties at Beyonce's concert in LA

Recently separated from her husband, Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara is embracing her single life with exuberance. The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her excitement after attending Beyonce's concert in Los Angeles on September 1. In the snapshots she posted, Sofia radiated glamour, donning a stylish ensemble consisting of a black lace bustier top, a shimmering long skirt, coordinated heels, and a silver purse.

With her long hair cascading down, Sofia appeared to relish the concert, surrounded by friends. In the post accompanying the concert photos, Vergara expressed her gratitude to Anastasia Soare, captioning it with "Gracias @anastasiasoare. BEYONCE."

The America's Got Talent Judge also treated her followers to three video clips showcasing her dancing and thoroughly enjoying Beyonce's performance.



Sofia Vergara was not the sole celebrity in attendance at the concert; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle graced the event as well, dancing to the rhythm of Beyonce's hits. Meghan even brought her mother, Doria Ragland, along, and they all appeared to be having a splendid evening.

A few days prior to the concert, Sofia found herself in the spotlight when a contestant on America's Got Talent playfully flirted with her. Ahren Belisle, a contestant with cerebral palsy who uses a text-to-speech app to communicate, engaged in light-hearted banter with Sofia. In response, she quipped, "I'm here! I'm single." Ahren playfully mispronounced Sofia's last name as "Go fetch Sofía Viagra."