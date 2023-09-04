Jack Gyllenhaal takes a romantic stroll in NYC with longtime love, Jeanne Cadieu

Jack Gyllenhaal, despite being a low-key individual, put on a fully loving display as he strolled through the streets of New York City with his girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu.

It has been reported that the Hollywood actor was spotted enjoying a romantic walk with the love of his life as he was snapped strolling through NYC's SoHo neighbourhood accompanied by the French model, now his girlfriend for five years, Jeanne Cadieu.

According to TMZ, the couple have been romantically involved since 2018. The pictures obtained by the publication showed the couple wearing somewhat matching dresses, while Jack rocked a loose white shirt, pairing it with jeans and trainers. Jeanne dazzled in a beige cosy sweater and paired it with cuffed jeans and trainers.

They were seen walking hand-in-hand and, in some instances, arm-in-arm during their outing. There was also some public display of affection in the form of kisses.

Earlier, during an interview with People Magazine, Jack got candid about his love for Jeanne and said, "It's no secret that I'm in a relationship and it's a wonderful relationship. We are private, but I guess we are who we are."

Jack said, "My relationship with Jeanne is one of the most important in my life."