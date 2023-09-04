 
Monday, September 04, 2023
Joe Jonas enjoys quality family time amid divorce proceedings rumors

Monday, September 04, 2023

Joe Jonas is taking some quality time off with his family, amid recent reports that he has sought legal counsel for divorce following a four-year marriage to Sophie Turner,

Over the weekend, a snapshot featuring Joe, 34, enjoying the company of his brothers, Kevin, 35, and Nick, 30, was posted on the official Jonas Brothers Instagram account. The picture captured the trio, currently on tour together, gathered around a crackling fire pit with drinks in hand as the sun dipped below the horizon.

The caption of the post read, "Happy Labor Day weekend everyone! This tour has been incredible so far! Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow."

This family moment was juxtaposed against the surprising news that recently surfaced regarding Joe's personal life, as confirmed by a source to PEOPLE on Saturday. Notably, Joe was photographed wearing his wedding ring as recently as August 11.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, 27, entered matrimony in 2019, celebrating their union with ceremonies in Las Vegas and France. The couple subsequently welcomed two daughters into their lives.

Their journey began in 2016 when Joe and Sophie connected through social media, thanks to mutual friends' persistent efforts to introduce them. After their initial meeting at a bar, their chemistry was undeniable. The engagement followed in 2017, marked by matching Instagram posts featuring a photo of Sophie's hand adorned with her new engagement ring.

Their first child, daughter Willa, turned three in 2020, and their second child, whose name has yet to be publicly disclosed, was born in July 2022.

