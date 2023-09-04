Taylor Swift owns Spotify's 'Billions Club' yet again: 'Summer just got crueler!'

 
Taylor Swift is more grateful than ever after a famous song from her album Lover broke another record on Spotify.

The singer shared a snap of the milestone 1 billion on her Instagram Stories.

Spotify penned, “It’s been no cruel summer for @taylorswift13 this year. Congratulations on another track in the #BillionsClub.” Anti-Hero, from her album Midnights, is also a part of Spotify’s 1-billion stream which currently features 468 songs.

Swift also shared the achievement on her Instagram story, saying, “Summer just got a BILLION TIMES CRUELER. Love you all so much for this.”

The news comes after the Love Story singer broke the record after her recently announced concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour brought in $26 million, making it the biggest single-day advance ticket sales revenue for AMC theaters.

Last week, Taylor also became the first female artist in Spotify’s history to reach 100 monthly listeners, just behind The Weekend.

