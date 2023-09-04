King Charles set to snub Prince Harry during UK visit

Britain’s King Charles is reportedly set to snub his younger son Prince Harry, who is returning to UK this week to attend the WellChild Awards.



Archie and Lilibet doting father, who has been patron of the charity for 15 years, will arrive in London on September 7 without Meghan Markle.

A royal insider told Daily Mail, per Mirror, Harry is allegedly set to also be shunned by his father King Charles, who has "no time in the diary" for the son.

This shows that the monarch and Prince Harry will not be mending fences anytime soon.

Earlier, there were reports King Charles and Prince Harry will hold 'peace talks' when the Duke of Sussex returns to UK for charity.

The Prince has reportedly been open to possible "peace" talks with the father and elder brother Prince William.