 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles set to snub Prince Harry during UK visit?

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 04, 2023

King Charles set to snub Prince Harry during UK visit

Britain’s King Charles is reportedly set to snub his younger son Prince Harry, who is returning to UK this week to attend the WellChild Awards.

Archie and Lilibet doting father, who has been patron of the charity for 15 years, will arrive in London on September 7 without Meghan Markle.

A royal insider told Daily Mail, per Mirror, Harry is allegedly set to also be shunned by his father King Charles, who has "no time in the diary" for the son.

This shows that the monarch and Prince Harry will not be mending fences anytime soon.

Earlier, there were reports King Charles and Prince Harry will hold 'peace talks' when the Duke of Sussex returns to UK for charity.

The Prince has reportedly been open to possible "peace" talks with the father and elder brother Prince William.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry latest dance video goes viral video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry latest dance video goes viral
Drake surprises fan who spent furniture money on concert tickets, gives generous cash gift

Drake surprises fan who spent furniture money on concert tickets, gives generous cash gift
'Equalizer 3' tops weekend box office, 'Barbenheimer' continues to rule charts

'Equalizer 3' tops weekend box office, 'Barbenheimer' continues to rule charts
Kanye West and Bianca Censori face lifetime ban from Venetian boat company

Kanye West and Bianca Censori face lifetime ban from Venetian boat company

Taylor Swift owns Spotify's 'Billions Club' yet again: 'Summer just got crueler!'

Taylor Swift owns Spotify's 'Billions Club' yet again: 'Summer just got crueler!'
Hailey Bieber makes impromptu appearance at Matilda Djerf's NYC pop-up shop

Hailey Bieber makes impromptu appearance at Matilda Djerf's NYC pop-up shop
JoJo unveils Marilyn Monroe-inspired hair transformation at Beyonce's concert

JoJo unveils Marilyn Monroe-inspired hair transformation at Beyonce's concert
Joe Jonas puts wedding band 'back on' while enjoying Labor Day Weekend

Joe Jonas puts wedding band 'back on' while enjoying Labor Day Weekend
Britney Spears highlights being ‘tricked' and 'lied to by loved ones’

Britney Spears highlights being ‘tricked' and 'lied to by loved ones’
Katie Price halted writing career for THIS reason video

Katie Price halted writing career for THIS reason
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's significant net worth revealed amid split rumours video

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's significant net worth revealed amid split rumours
Jack Gyllenhaal takes a romantic stroll in NYC with longtime love, Jeanne Cadieu

Jack Gyllenhaal takes a romantic stroll in NYC with longtime love, Jeanne Cadieu