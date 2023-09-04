 
Monday, September 04, 2023
King Charles ‘disappointed’ in Prince Harry: ‘Never wanted him since birth’

King Charles reportedly has had qualms with Prince Harry since his birth, as the current monarch is said to have wanted a girl instead.

The revelations have come in an excerpt of the upcoming documentary.

For those unversed, the original recordings are by Princess Diana herself, made for her biographer Andrew Morton, for the creation of his book Diana: Her True Story.

Snippets of this have been shared ahead of the documentary release and show off shocking revelations made by King Charles towards his son Prince Harry, shortly after his birth.

The admissions was made during Prince Harry’s christening back in 1984.

At the time King Charles told Princess Diana’s mother, Frances Shand Kydd, about his desire to have a girl child and admitted, “We're so disappointed, we thought it would be a girl.”

At that time Frances “snapped his head off” and reminded him of the need to show gratitude saying, “realise you are lucky to have a child.”

For those unversed, the documentary is supposed to release around the same time as Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary. 

