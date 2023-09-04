Prince Harry honours David Beckham amid rift rumours

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has honoured Victoria Beckham and David Beckham amid reports of rift on Sunday.



According to a report by Hello Magazine, Prince Harry attended a match between Inter Miami CF and Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium after David Beckham invited the royal friend.

Archie and Lilibet father was pictured in great spirits alongside other guests, wearing a smart black shirt and matching trousers.

Photo credit: Hello Magazine

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was not present.

Rapper Tyga, presenter Mario Lopez and actor Owen Wilson and Selena Gomez also attended the game.

As per the invitation list, other celebrities who were invited include Meghan Markle, Leonard DiCaprio, Tom Holland, Gerad Butler, LeBron James and others.

Earlier, there were rumours Victoria Beckham and David had allegedly ended their friendship with longtime friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Harry attended the game just a couple of days before his visit to UK on September 7 for WellChild awards.