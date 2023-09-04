 
Monday, September 04, 2023
King Charles continues Queen Elizabeth’s tradition in Scotland

Britain’s King Charles continued his late mother Queen Elizabeth’s tradition in Scotland ahead of her first death anniversary.

According to royal expert Cameron Walker, King Charles invited Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to join him and Camilla at their Scottish home.

Sharing the photos on X, formerly Twitter, the royal expert tweeted, “The King and Queen were joined by Prime Minister @RishiSunak at Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral this morning.”

Cameron Walker further said, “His Majesty’s continuing his mother’s tradition of inviting the sitting PM up to his Scottish home for a weekend in early September.”

King Charles is currently in Scotland for summer vacations.

Earlier on Saturday, the monarch stepped out for the first time in the new King Charles III tartan at the annual Braemar Gathering.

The annual Braemar Gathering takes place on the first Saturday of September. 

While there have been similar Gatherings at Braemar since the days of King Malcolm Canmore 900 years ago, the Gathering has been run in its present form since 1832.

