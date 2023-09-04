Princess Diana wanted Harry to be Prince William’s ‘wingman’

Princess Diana had wanted her younger son Prince Harry to be a “wingman” to his elder brother and future king Prince William, a royal biographer has claimed.



Speaking to Sky News royal biographer Andrew Morton made this claim days after the 26th death anniversary of Princess Diana.

The royal author said Princess Diana saw Harry very much as a back up, as a ‘wingman’ to William in the difficult, lonely job that he will face. “Well, that hasn’t happened either.”

Prince Harry and William are currently not on speaking terms.

The Daily Mail citing insider reported Prince William 'hasn't spoken to brother Harry in months' - and has no plans to reunite

It comes days before Harry’s return to UK for WellChild awards.

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to Britain on Thursday, however, the prospect of any kind of reconciliation with Prince William seems unlikely.