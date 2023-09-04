 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle snubs David Beckham invitation as Prince Harry ends ‘feud’

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 04, 2023

Meghan Markle snubs David Beckham invitation as Prince Harry ends ‘feud’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has apparently snubbed David Beckham’s invitation to watch Inter Miami and Los Angeles Football Club match on Sunday.

David Beckham had reportedly invited the California-based royal couple to attend the match at BMO Stadium, shows the leaked guest list.

Prince Harry attended the game and was pictured in great spirits alongside other guests, wearing a smart black shirt and matching trousers.

However, Meghan Markle was not present despite her name was on the guest list for the match.

According to a report by Daily Mail, it is possible Meghan decided not to attend because she wanted to avoid any awkward run ins with Victoria amid their rift rumours.

Other celebrities who attended include Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Holland, Gerad Butler, LeBron James and others.

Earlier, there were rumours Victoria Beckham and David had allegedly ended their friendship with longtime friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘never return’ to Britain? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘never return’ to Britain?
Princess Diana wanted Harry to be Prince William’s ‘wingman’?

Princess Diana wanted Harry to be Prince William’s ‘wingman’?
Watch: 'Godzilla Minus One' trailer shows gory, post-war Japan

Watch: 'Godzilla Minus One' trailer shows gory, post-war Japan

Kanye West is a ‘true misogynist’ to Bianca Censori: ‘He can’t even give her dignity’

Kanye West is a ‘true misogynist’ to Bianca Censori: ‘He can’t even give her dignity’
King Charles continues Queen Elizabeth’s tradition in Scotland

King Charles continues Queen Elizabeth’s tradition in Scotland
Prince Harry honours David Beckham amid rift rumours

Prince Harry honours David Beckham amid rift rumours
King Charles ‘disappointed’ in Prince Harry: ‘Never wanted him since birth’

King Charles ‘disappointed’ in Prince Harry: ‘Never wanted him since birth’
Emily Blunt credits Tom Cruise for post-pregnancy fitness: 'My diet pill!'

Emily Blunt credits Tom Cruise for post-pregnancy fitness: 'My diet pill!'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry latest dance video goes viral video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry latest dance video goes viral
Drake surprises fan who spent furniture money on concert tickets, gives generous cash gift

Drake surprises fan who spent furniture money on concert tickets, gives generous cash gift
King Charles set to snub Prince Harry during UK visit? video

King Charles set to snub Prince Harry during UK visit?
'Equalizer 3' tops weekend box office, 'Barbenheimer' continues to rule charts

'Equalizer 3' tops weekend box office, 'Barbenheimer' continues to rule charts