Meghan Markle snubs David Beckham invitation as Prince Harry ends ‘feud’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has apparently snubbed David Beckham’s invitation to watch Inter Miami and Los Angeles Football Club match on Sunday.



David Beckham had reportedly invited the California-based royal couple to attend the match at BMO Stadium, shows the leaked guest list.

Prince Harry attended the game and was pictured in great spirits alongside other guests, wearing a smart black shirt and matching trousers.

However, Meghan Markle was not present despite her name was on the guest list for the match.

According to a report by Daily Mail, it is possible Meghan decided not to attend because she wanted to avoid any awkward run ins with Victoria amid their rift rumours.

Other celebrities who attended include Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Holland, Gerad Butler, LeBron James and others.

Earlier, there were rumours Victoria Beckham and David had allegedly ended their friendship with longtime friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.