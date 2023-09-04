 
Monday, September 04, 2023
Demi Lovato faces airport struggle from adoring fans in São Paulo

Demi Lovato made a grand entrance at The Town 2023 music festival in São Paulo, Brazil last weekend. The renowned pop star graced the stage, sharing the limelight with other music giants such as Bruno Mars, Foo Fighters, Maroon 5, and Post Malone, as reported by Music Wizard.

Lovato, accompanied by her band, launched their performance with a powerful rendition of "Confident," the second single from her fifth studio album of the same name. 

The audience was treated to a spectacular 18-song set, featuring chart-toppers like "Sorry Not Sorry," "Tell Me You Love Me," "Give Your Heart A Break," and "Skin Of My Teeth." The encore brought even more excitement with "Cool For The Summer" and "Heart Attack."

Following her electrifying performance, Lovato swiftly attempted to make her way to the airport for an outbound flight. However, she found herself surrounded by hundreds of enthusiastic fans eager to capture a selfie with the American pop sensation.

Emerging from the sea of admirers, Lovato was flanked by security guards on both sides, making her way through the crowd. Dressed in an all-black sweatsuit, the Albuquerque, New Mexico native sported a radiant smile as fans clamored for a snapshot.

Her attire was completed with black sneakers, and she had her dark hair pulled back, showcasing a distinctive front-to-back hairstyle. Despite her eagerness to catch a flight, the large gathering of fans made navigation challenging for Lovato and her team.

