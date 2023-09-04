 
entertainment
Monday, September 04, 2023
Sophie Turner attends Joe Jonas concert shortly after divorce speculation surfaces

Joe Jonas has made a public statement seemingly addressing the ongoing rumors about his marital status with Sophie Turner. The couple, who tied the knot discreetly in 2019 and have two children together, has traditionally kept their relationship low-key. 

However, in recent months, there have been persistent speculations about their separation, with reports suggesting that Joe, 34, was considering a divorce.

Reports had previously hinted at "serious problems" in their relationship leading up to these divorce rumors. Joe had been photographed without his wedding ring on various occasions recently, fueling speculation about the state of their marriage. 

However, during a recent Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas, Joe was spotted wearing his wedding ring, and interestingly, Sophie Turner was also in the audience. An Instagram user even noted that Sophie was seen enjoying herself with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the spouse of Joe's brother, Nick.

In a Labor Day photo shared on social media, Joe, along with his brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin, was pictured wearing his wedding band while gathered around a large firepit. Meanwhile, sources indicated to TMZ that Joe and his team had been in touch with at least two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles, suggesting preparations for a potential dissolution of their marriage.

These recent public appearances with his wedding ring have added a layer of ambiguity to the ongoing divorce speculations surrounding Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship.

