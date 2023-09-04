 
Monday, September 04, 2023
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum embrace marital bliss in Malibu

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum were a picture of happiness as they enjoyed a leisurely Labor Day weekend shopping trip in Malibu. The 42-year-old couple strolled hand in hand, with Carter gallantly shouldering the shopping bags for his famous spouse.

The renowned "Simple Life" star donned a stylish, low-cut floral dress that elegantly highlighted her figure while maintaining an air of sophistication thanks to its appropriate length. Paris accessorized with a sleek black headband, a signature feature atop her blonde locks, which she had neatly tied back into a simple ponytail adorned with a braided wrap.

Opting for a minimalistic approach to accessories, the "House Of Wax" star casually slung a plain black bag over her shoulder and shielded her eyes from the sun behind a pair of chic black sunglasses. Her flawless pink manicure added a touch of elegance as she engaged in lively conversation with her venture capitalist husband.

Carter, the successful business mogul, opted for a straightforward and comfortable ensemble for their shopping excursion, wearing a blue T-shirt that highlighted his physique, accompanied by black sweatpants and sneakers.

As they relish this Labor Day outing, it's worth noting that in November of this year, the couple will celebrate their second wedding anniversary, marking a significant milestone in their relationship that has spanned nearly two decades.

