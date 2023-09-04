 
Royal fans react to claim Meghan Markle won’t ‘curtsy’ to Kate Middleton

Monday, September 04, 2023

Royal fans react to claim Meghan Markle won’t ‘curtsy’ to Kate Middleton
Royal fans react to claim Meghan Markle won’t ‘curtsy’ to Kate Middleton

Royal fans have expressed their views after a royal biographer claimed that Meghan Markle will not return to Britain because the Duchess of Sussex does not want ‘curtsy’ to Kate Middleton.

Reacting to New York Post report titled, “Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won’t return to UK because she won’t ‘curtsy’ to Kate Middleton”, one fan commented “Meghan believes she should walk ahead of Harry and be first to speak. So it's not surprising she resents Catherine's place in the hierarchy.

“However, Meghan should know better than to let her resentment be known. Jealousy is neon sign flashing "I'm insecure."

Another commented, “She wanted in to the royal family and she got what she wanted -- a title. But no American is going to refer to her as "duchess". So unless she returns to the UK, the no one is going to call her that. The royal family is a strict hierarchy. Did she think she was going to get around that? That she was somehow going to be on the same level as Kate? That would be naive. She knew that Kate would one day be the queen. Maybe that's why she left the UK because reality finally set in.”

“Refusing Royal Protocol is only one of many excuses. It takes humility, which arrogant Meghan doesn't have,” wrote the third.

The fourth commented, “Kate has so much more class than Meghan.” 

