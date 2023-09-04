Rita Ora cuts a casual figure as she leaves Venice after rocking 3 outfits at VFF

Rita Ora rocked 10 glamorous outfits during her six day stay in Venice, Italy

As Rita Ora’s Italy glamorous trip came to an end on Monday, the singer went for a more relaxed look as she prepared to leave the country.

The You & I singer kept all eyes on herself during her visit to the Venice Film Festival by rocking an impressive collection of ten outfits in just six days.

She flaunted her enviable physique in a black top paired with grey leggings as she boarded a taxi boat headed for Marco Polo Airport. She complemented her look with black ballet flats and accessorized with a sleek black Hermès handbag.

To maintain a low profile, Rita sported a grey baseball cap and shielded her eyes behind a pair of black sunglasses, adding a touch of understated elegance to her casual departure attire.

On the inaugural night of the 80th International Film Festival, Rita made a bold entrance wearing a striking black mesh polka dot catsuit, which revealed her sparkling underwear.

The 32-year-old continued to captivate with her fashion choices, including a strapless silver dress adorned with diamonds.

Earlier in the day, she posed for photos while her stylist captured the moment. Her attire at th time was a dramatic combination of a red satin Moschino gown with a lace underlay.

For her next look, Rita donned a red-hot outfit that featured a crop top, baring her midriff with spaghetti straps, paired elegantly with high-waisted PVC trousers.

On Friday, she transitioned into her fourth outfit of the day, turning heads once again in a chic black gown.

The 80th Venice International Film Festival is organized by La Biennale di Venezia and under the direction of Alberto Barbera.