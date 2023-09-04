 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Rita Ora cuts a casual figure as she leaves Venice after rocking 3 outfits at VFF

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 04, 2023

Rita Ora rocked 10 glamorous outfits during her six day stay in Venice, Italy
Rita Ora rocked 10 glamorous outfits during her six day stay in Venice, Italy

As Rita Ora’s Italy glamorous trip came to an end on Monday, the singer went for a more relaxed look as she prepared to leave the country.

The You & I singer kept all eyes on herself during her visit to the Venice Film Festival by rocking an impressive collection of ten outfits in just six days.

She flaunted her enviable physique in a black top paired with grey leggings as she boarded a taxi boat headed for Marco Polo Airport. She complemented her look with black ballet flats and accessorized with a sleek black Hermès handbag.

To maintain a low profile, Rita sported a grey baseball cap and shielded her eyes behind a pair of black sunglasses, adding a touch of understated elegance to her casual departure attire.

On the inaugural night of the 80th International Film Festival, Rita made a bold entrance wearing a striking black mesh polka dot catsuit, which revealed her sparkling underwear.

The 32-year-old continued to captivate with her fashion choices, including a strapless silver dress adorned with diamonds.

Earlier in the day, she posed for photos while her stylist captured the moment. Her attire at th time was a dramatic combination of a red satin Moschino gown with a lace underlay.

For her next look, Rita donned a red-hot outfit that featured a crop top, baring her midriff with spaghetti straps, paired elegantly with high-waisted PVC trousers.

On Friday, she transitioned into her fourth outfit of the day, turning heads once again in a chic black gown.

The 80th Venice International Film Festival is organized by La Biennale di Venezia and under the direction of Alberto Barbera. 

More From Entertainment:

British actor Stephen Fry to meet Zelensky's wife in Ukraine

British actor Stephen Fry to meet Zelensky's wife in Ukraine

Kate Middleton likely to land in trouble video

Kate Middleton likely to land in trouble

Royal fans react to claim Meghan Markle won’t ‘curtsy’ to Kate Middleton

Royal fans react to claim Meghan Markle won’t ‘curtsy’ to Kate Middleton
Inside Gigi Hadid’s approach to co-parenting daughter Khai with Zayn Malik

Inside Gigi Hadid’s approach to co-parenting daughter Khai with Zayn Malik

James Gunn swings axe on his Facebook account: Here's why

James Gunn swings axe on his Facebook account: Here's why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need a ‘win’: ‘A big one and badly’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need a ‘win’: ‘A big one and badly’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘never return’ to Britain? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘never return’ to Britain?
Selena Gomez's reaction to Lionel Messi's near-miss against LAFC goes viral

Selena Gomez's reaction to Lionel Messi's near-miss against LAFC goes viral
Princess Diana wanted Harry to be Prince William’s ‘wingman’?

Princess Diana wanted Harry to be Prince William’s ‘wingman’?
Meghan Markle snubs David Beckham invitation as Prince Harry ends ‘feud’ video

Meghan Markle snubs David Beckham invitation as Prince Harry ends ‘feud’
Watch: 'Godzilla Minus One' trailer shows gory, post-war Japan

Watch: 'Godzilla Minus One' trailer shows gory, post-war Japan

Kanye West is a ‘true misogynist’ to Bianca Censori: ‘He can’t even give her dignity’

Kanye West is a ‘true misogynist’ to Bianca Censori: ‘He can’t even give her dignity’