British actor Stephen Fry to meet Zelensky's wife in Ukraine

British actor Stephen Fry on Monday said he arrived in Kyiv to host a forum on mental health.

The 66-year-old, known for roles in television shows such as "Jeeves and Wooster" and "Blackadder", posted a photo of his train compartment on Instagram, saying he was travelling from the Polish border to Kyiv.

Fry is set to co-host a summit on Wednesday organised by Olena Zelenska, the wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky, with the theme "Mental Health: Fragility and Resilience of the Future".



The actor has spoken of his struggles with mental health problems and is president of Mind, a British charity.

The organisers have said that the event will involve discussions with international health ministers and Hollywood celebrities.

Zelenska has focused on helping Ukrainians deal with the psychological impact of war. Her campaign has the slogan: "How are you?"

Fry wrote he was "headed east on an exciting (for me at least) adventure", saying that being invited to host the summit was a "great honour".

He said the event would be a "real bringing together of neurologists, social scientists, psychology and those working in mental health trauma".