Angry netizens tell Lizzo to ‘respect’ her employees as she celebrates Labor Day

Grammy-winner Lizzo took to her Instagram on Labor Day to celebrate the day with her fans, but instead wound up under fire for her alleged mistreatment and assault on her former employees.



The 35-year-old singer wished her followers a “Happy Labor Day” as she shared snaps which saw her posing boldly, wrapped in a colorful Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.

Lizzo’s attire for the yacht trip included massive amounts of color. From her cover up to a matching scarf and even matching shades that add to the ‘spunky’ look.

The star’s ensemble appeared to be made completely out of silk, with pops of very vibrant colors, namely reds, yellows and even some hints of greens blues.

She paired the funky piece with an equally matched statement eyewear that was bedazzled and featured rhinestones on each corner. She also had a dab of color over her lips and paired the lipstick to the red hues of her piece.

While some complimented the singer, leaving comments like, “Cheers!!! Love you so much”; “Gurll,” followed by heart eye emojis and “Beautiful,” the post was immediately bombarded by angry users telling the singer to first treat her employees right, alluding to her ongoing legal battle with former backup dancers who have accused her of sexual harassments and more.

”Maybe celebrate labor day by respecting those who work for you,” wrote one user.

Another angry user wrote, “Disgusting human quit trying to get us from forgetting who you really are. (sic)"

“Labor Day is about respecting and appreciating those who work hard. You should do the same with YOUR employees. Food for thought,” suggested another.

“Happy labor day to the working class who is laboring for people on boats today,” wrote one sarcastically.

One fan also came to the defense of the About Damn Time singer, writing “Why people say she has no defense or that she's ignoring the issue between her and the ex dancers? Just because she's not giving YOU an explanation, doesn't mean she's ignoring it. Y'all are so used to artists airing their issues online that you feel entitled to know everything. (sic)"