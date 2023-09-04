Singer Steve Harwell dies at 57

Fans were mourning the death of Steve Harwell after the former Smash Mouth singer's representative said he died at the age of 56.

According to BillBoard, the singer passed away Monday at his home in Boise, Idaho, after being in hospice care.

The publication reported that Harwell was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that can makes it hard for the heart to deliver blood to the body, several years ago.



Harwell performed as lead vocalist for the California pop-rock act until announcing his retirement from the group in 2021.

“Steve Harwell passed away this morning September 4, 2023 at his home in Boise Idaho. He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably,” reads a statement provided by Smash Mouth manager Robert Hayes.



“Steve Harwell was a true American original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve should be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. And the fact that he achieved this near-impossible goal with very limited musical experience makes his accomplishments all the more remarkable,” the statement continues.

"His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100% full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out. Good night Heevo Veev. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target."


