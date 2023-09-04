 
entertainment
Monday, September 04, 2023
Web Desk

‘35 years feels like a heartbeat’: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick celebrate anniversary

Web Desk

Monday, September 04, 2023

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick met on the set on Lemon Sky in 1987
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick met on the set on 'Lemon Sky' in 1987

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are celebrating their remarkable 35 years of marriage. On Monday, the 65-year-old Bacon took to Instagram to share a heartwarming throwback photo featuring himself and the 58-year-old Sedgwick, cuddling together on a chair.

In the picture, Bacon is captured planting a loving kiss on Sedgwick's head as she beams at the camera.

In the caption, the Footloose actor wrote “35 years feels like a heartbeat. #Anniversary.”

Many of the couple's famous friends extended their congratulations in the comments, with Rita Wilson remarking, "You guys! Happy Anniversary! Can you believe it? It goes so fast! We are 35 soon to be 36!"

Sedgwick also shared a nostalgic photo on her Instagram account, reminiscing, "It was 1987 - on the set of 'Lemon Sky' - I met a man named Kevin. Happy 35 my love."

Bacon and Sedgwick's love story began when they met on the set of the PBS movie Lemon Sky in 1987. By the end of that year, they were engaged, and they sealed their love with marriage on September 4, 1988. The couple has since welcomed two children into their lives: Travis, now 34, and Sosie, now 31.

"I was knocked out," Bacon told PEOPLE in March of first meeting Sedgwick. "I thought she was amazing."

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star shared in March that one of the essential elements contributing to the strength of their marriage is their mutual dedication to joking around.

"A sense of humor is crucial," she said. "He is very freaking funny."

