Priscilla Presley gets candid on relationship with Elvis at 'Venice Film Festival'

Priscilla Presley, the former wife of the late rock star Elvis, recently got candid about their relationship and the age gap between them.



During the press conference for Sofia Coppola's upcoming biopic Priscilla at the Venice Film Festival, Presley candidly opened up about the age gap between her and Elvis when they first met, as she was only 14 and the late rock star was 24 years of age.

Priscilla Presley at the Venice Film Festival. Photo (STEFANIA D'ALESSANDRO/WIREIMAGE)

According to People Magazine, Presley said that her late husband always respected her age and denied being sexually linked to the rock star at the age of 14. She added, "Elvis was very kind, very soft, and very loving."

The pop culture icon continued that she was more of a listener in her relationship, and Elvis always poured his heart out to her in every way. She said, "I always comforted him by sitting there and listening to him."

Talking about her split from the musician, Presley said, "It was not because I did not love him. He was the love of my life." She went on to explain that the lifestyle difference between the two ended their relationship.

She added that as we shared a daughter, Lisa Marie, we remained close even after the split, and it was like we never left each other.