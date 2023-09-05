 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Priscilla Presley gets candid on relationship with Elvis at 'Venice Film Festival'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Priscilla Presley gets candid on relationship with Elvis at 'Venice Film Festival'

Priscilla Presley, the former wife of the late rock star Elvis, recently got candid about their relationship and the age gap between them. 

During the press conference for Sofia Coppola's upcoming biopic Priscilla at the Venice Film Festival, Presley candidly opened up about the age gap between her and Elvis when they first met, as she was only 14 and the late rock star was 24 years of age.

Priscilla Presley at the Venice Film Festival. Photo (STEFANIA DALESSANDRO/WIREIMAGE)
Priscilla Presley at the Venice Film Festival. Photo (STEFANIA D'ALESSANDRO/WIREIMAGE)

According to People Magazine, Presley said that her late husband always respected her age and denied being sexually linked to the rock star at the age of 14. She added, "Elvis was very kind, very soft, and very loving."

The pop culture icon continued that she was more of a listener in her relationship, and Elvis always poured his heart out to her in every way. She said, "I always comforted him by sitting there and listening to him."

Talking about her split from the musician, Presley said, "It was not because I did not love him. He was the love of my life." She went on to explain that the lifestyle difference between the two ended their relationship.

She added that as we shared a daughter, Lisa Marie, we remained close even after the split, and it was like we never left each other. 

More From Entertainment:

Gary Wright, 'Love is Alive' singer, dies aged 80

Gary Wright, 'Love is Alive' singer, dies aged 80

Karl Woods' Instagram post with Katie Price's daughter, Princess, sparks controversy

Karl Woods' Instagram post with Katie Price's daughter, Princess, sparks controversy
Kim Kardashian regrets leaving Kanye West amid Bianca Censori romance?

Kim Kardashian regrets leaving Kanye West amid Bianca Censori romance?
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares inspiring comeback story after 2018 health scare

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares inspiring comeback story after 2018 health scare
Miley Cyrus celebrates worldwide love for 'Used To Be Young' series video

Miley Cyrus celebrates worldwide love for 'Used To Be Young' series

Woody Allen challenges cancel culture at Venice film festival?

Woody Allen challenges cancel culture at Venice film festival?
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk still dating despite model's PDA photos with ex-Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk still dating despite model's PDA photos with ex-Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid launches highly anticipated 'Guest in Residence' Fall 2023 collection

Gigi Hadid launches highly anticipated 'Guest in Residence' Fall 2023 collection
Critics rave about Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ after ‘jewface’ controversy video

Critics rave about Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ after ‘jewface’ controversy

Prince Harry’s a ‘walking, talking famous figure’ of family dysfunction video

Prince Harry’s a ‘walking, talking famous figure’ of family dysfunction
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dissect’ King Charles matters with ‘highest bidder’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dissect’ King Charles matters with ‘highest bidder’
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner secretly sell their $11m Miami house amid divorce rumors

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner secretly sell their $11m Miami house amid divorce rumors