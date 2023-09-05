Kate Middleton, Prince William set to travel to France amid Harry’s visit to Britain

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William are set to travel to France after Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary, Kensington Palace has confirmed.



Royal expert Matt Wilkinson revealed this on his official Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “New: William and Kate are off the Rugby World Cup in France this weekend.

“The Princess of Wales will be in Marseilles for England v Argentina on Saturday and Prince of Wales will watch Wales v Fiji in Bordeaux on Sunday, the palace has announced.”

It may be noted here that Kate Middleton is the patron of England Rugby, while Prince William is the Patron of Welsh Rugby Union.

Meanwhile, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will arrive in London for WellChild Awards on Thursday, September 7.