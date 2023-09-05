 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William dubbed ‘attention seeker’ with latest decision

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have been dubbed ‘attention seeker’ as they announced their new plans amid Prince Harry’s visit to UK.

The Daily Express UK reported, “William and Kate will travel to France for Rugby World Cup after missing Lioness final.”

Reacting to it, one royal fan commented, “Traveling to watch group stage match while missing a final. They just want to be in the News because Harry will be in Germany same day. Who is the attention seeker now? Lol.”

“They’re not fooling anyone,” wrote another fan.

Kate Middleton and William are set to travel to France after Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The Princess of Wales will be in Marseilles for England vs Argentina on Saturday, September 9 and Prince of Wales will watch Wales vs Fiji in Bordeaux on Sunday September 10, the palace has announced.

Meanwhile, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will arrive in London for WellChild Awards on Thursday, September 7 and travel to Germany for Invictus games on September 9.

