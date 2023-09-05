King Charles likely to reach out son Prince Harry on his 39th birthday

Britain’s King Charles may 'reach out' to his younger son Prince Harry on his 39th birthday next week, the monarch’s former butler Grant Harrold has claimed.



Prince Harry will celebrate his 39th birthday on September 15.

Grant Harrold claimed that King Charles or Prince William may sent a 'text' to Harry on his special day.

When Harrold was asked if Prince Harry will be hearing from his royal family on birthday, he said, “Possibly. If they chat on WhatsApp, he might get a text, or he might get an email. I hope they do reach out.”

The former aide went on to say, “I’d like to think William would pick up the phone to wish him a happy birthday. But you never know. We will probably never know.”

"It would be the opportunity for his dad to reach out, and offer an olive branch. It’s the perfect time for them to check in and I would hope that Harry would do the same to them on their birthdays."