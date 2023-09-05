ICC World Cup 2023 trophy reaches Pakistan

The International Cricket Council Men's ODI World Cup 2023 trophy. — ICC Cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's ODI World Cup 2023 trophy has reached Pakistan for a three-day tour filled with iconic moments, and engaging activities, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

“The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 Trophy, one of the most coveted prizes in the world of cricket, touched down in Lahore on 4 September and is scheduled to depart on 6 September,” the PCB stated.



The trophy began its tour in India, the host of the tournament, on June 27. Prior to coming to Pakistan, it has travelled to Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the United States, West Indies, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, France and England.

The World Cup trophy was supposed to be in Pakistan for five days from July 31 to August 4. However, it was delayed since there were question marks over Pakistan’s participation in the tournament.

“During this brief yet momentous visit, the trophy is being embarked on a swift journey, making stops at historical landmarks, cricket academies, and educational institutions, providing fans from all walks of life a chance to witness the glory of cricket up close,” the cricket board said.

The trophy would be on display at the National Cricket Academy's outdoor area on September 6 at 10:00am for 40 minutes.

It must be noted that 10 teams will fight for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.

The tournament will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.