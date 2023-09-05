Meghan Markle’s plan to ‘overtake’ Kate Middleton popularity disclosed

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is planning to return to Instagram and could overtake sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s popularity, according to PR expert.



PR expert Mayah Riaz told Mirror, per Daily Express UK, it is no doubt when Duchess of Sussex Meghan returns to Instagram she will ‘overtake’ Princess of Wales Kate Middleton in terms of popularity.

The PR guru went on to say that Prince William’s wife Kate's Instagram is curated with huge precision. “There are things which Kate isn't able to post."

However, Meghan stepped down from her royal duties in 2020 and the duchess of Sussex does not need anyone to approve before posting.

Meghan will post about “all aspects of her and her family life” on social media and will make headlines once she posted.

Archie and Lilibet mother can also share news and announcements about her projects first on her Instagram, the PR expert said.

Therefore, Meghan Markle could win the public over in her latest career move which will see her return to Instagram.