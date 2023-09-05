 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian was 'seeking attention'?

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian was ‘seeking attention’, fans react after her brief hospitalization

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian was ‘seeking attention’ and not the medical attention, fans have expressed their views after she returned home following brief hospitalization recently.

According to a report by Hello Magazine, per People, Kourtney Kardashian has recently returned home following a brief hospital visit and she is feeling better.

The reality TV star is currently expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker.

She found herself at the center of attention as she departed a Los Angeles-area hospital alongside Travis.

Travis Barker had to abruptly fly home from Blink-182’s tour after Kourtney was hospitalized.

He announced the postponement of European tour dates due to an 'urgent family matter' that required his immediate attention.

Now, reacting to the Page Six report that Kourtney was “feeling better”, and that “she is happy to have Travis back home, too”, one fan commented, “She was seeking attention, not medical attention.”

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian was ‘seeking attention’?

Another said, “Manufactured drama for their awful ‘reality’ show.”

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian was ‘seeking attention’?

“’Publicity.’ They need to be in the spot lite. They are old news WE DONT CARE,” commented the third.

Commenting over it, the other said, “Drama content for show.” 

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian was ‘seeking attention’?


